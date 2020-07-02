CAREER EXCELLENCE AWARD: Wigwe, Sekibo tipped, as voting counts

Kindly Share This Story:

Access Bank MD, Herbert Onyewumbu Wigwe and a very close competitor, Ofie Sekibo, MD, Heritage Bank are proportionately on the voting tie for the race of the most deserved personality award called “Career Excellence Award of the Year 2020” ahead of the forthcoming 8th edition of the prestigious Democracy Heroes Award.

The nominations for the award also includes the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Eco Bank, Ade Ayeyemi and Ebenezer N. Onyeagwu, the MD and CEO of Zenith Bank among others who are favourably competing for a test of excellence in service in the award category.

According to the organising committee of the awards themed, “The Power of Togetherness,” votes for Herbert Wigwe and Ofie Sekibo where almost at a tie, as voters continue to vote online to ensure that their choice nominee receives the prestigious “Career Excellence Award of the Year at the most anticipated “Democracy Heroes Award” which will be hosted in Abuja.

The two top favoured competitors according to the voters’ comments are quite on the same pace in terms of vote counts with regards to their impacts and inputs in the development of our economy and especially the banking sector, making them the voters preference in the online exercise.

The organisers also indicated that Access Bank under the administration of Wigwe has received national and international awards in the capacity of his outstanding business sustainability over the years, with emphasis on his interventions, especially with the recent immediate refund of ‘Stamp Duty’ which was debited from few Access bank users across the country.

On the other hand, Sekibo has continued to gather impressive votes as observers of the voting exercise had described the outcome of some commentaries premised on numerous support and engaging partnership of the Bank in the empowerment and sustainability of development initiatives for young Nigerians.

However, one, among the nominees will be decorated with the ‘Career Excellence Award’ scheduled to hold in Abuja soon.

