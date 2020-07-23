Cadbury Nigeria appoints Suleiman as new Chairman

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nkiruka Nnorom

Cadbury Nigeria Plc has announced the appointment of Mr. Adedotun Sulaiman as its new Chairman of the Board, with effect from 22nd July 2020.

Mr. Sulaiman, a renowned management and strategy consultant with almost 40 years of experience in transformational engagements in strategic plan development, organisation design/review, human resource management, technology planning and process re-engineering, was appointed to the Board of Cadbury Nigeria Plc as a Non-Executive Director in August 2009.

Mr. Sulaiman was a past Country Managing Director and Chairman of Accenture Nigeria, and he currently sits on and/or chairs the board of several companies and not-for-profit organisations including ABSA Nigeria Plc, Interswitch Limited, Cornerstone Insurance Plc, The Corona Schools Trust, Greensprings Schools, and the University of Lagos Advancement Board of which he is Vice Chairman.

He is also the Chairman of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRCN).

“Mr. Sulaiman’s professional track record of excellence in the private sector and strong commitment to corporate governance principles, make him a natural fit for the role,” said Mrs. Oyeyimika Adeboye, Managing Director, Cadbury Nigeria, in a statement.

“He brings on board, his integrity, wealth of experience, and exemplary leadership style that have made him one of the most respected business leaders in Nigeria today. We are delighted to have Mr. Sulaiman as our new Chairman.”

According to the statement, issued by Mr. Frederick Mordi, the Company’s Corporate Communications and Government Affairs Manager for West Africa, Mr. Sulaiman’s appointment followed the resignation of Mr. Atedo Peterside from the Board of the Company, on 30th June 2020.

