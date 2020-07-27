Businessman, Firm arraigned over alleged money laundering of $2.9m

Kindly Share This Story:

By Onozure Dania

An Abuja based businessman, Babatunde Morakinyo alongside his company, Renocon Properties Development Limited, was yesterday arraigned before a Federal High Court, sitting in Lagos over alleged money laundering of the sum of $2. 290,70 million USD and N46 million respectively.

Morakinyo and his company were arraigned in a charge marked FHC/L/94c/2020.

They are facing a six-count charge bordering on conspiracy and money laundering, before the court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC.

The EFCC’s prosecutor, Mr Ebuka Okongwu, told the court that the defendants committed the offences between December 2013 and April 2014, in Abuja and Lagos.

Ebuka told Justice Rilwan Aikawa, that the businessman while operating as Non-Financial Designated Institution (NDFI) received the sum of $1 million each from Amni International Petroleum Development Limited and Lybott Capital Limited and $290, 703, from Xtract Energy Services Limited and laundered same for them through his bank.

Ebuka said that the businessman used his company, Renocon Properties Development Limited, to allegedly laundered the sum of N16 million and N30 million, for one Hauwa Musa Shahu.

He was also alleged to have made a single transfer of N30 million.

The Commission further accused the defendant of carrying out transactions without report to the EFCC in writing, as specified under sections 5(1)(a) and 10 (1)(b) of the Money Laundering

The offences according to the prosecutor, are contrary to section 18(a) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 (As Amended) and punishable under sections 10 (3), 16(2) (b), and 19 of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 (As Amended).

However, the defendant pleaded not guilty to all the charge.

In view of the defendant’s plea, the prosecutor asked for a trial date and urged the court to remand him in the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Services (NCS).

lawyer to the defendant, Mr Okechukwu Edeze, pleaded with the court for a very short date, to enable him to file his client bail application.

Okechukwu told the court that he was only briefed of his arraignment on Saturday evening and flew in from Abuja on Sunday. He, therefore, pleaded with the court for a short adjournment to enable him to properly bring his bail application before the court.

Justice Aikawa, who conceded to the defendant’s lawyer’s request, adjourned till tomorrow (Today), for the hearing of the bail application and adjourned the case till October 15, for trial.

Vanguard News

