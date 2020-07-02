Bukayo Saka signs new long-term Arsenal contract

Kindly Share This Story:

Bukayo Saka has finally signed a new long-term deal with Arsenal after Mikel Arteta convinced the 18-year-old to stay at the Emirates.

The Gunners’ boss was all too aware of the growing interest in the London-born teen who he regards as key to his future plans.

Saka, who came through the club’s academy, has made a major impact this season after making his debut in the Europa League in 2018.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta told the club’s official website: “Bukayo is a talented and intelligent young player.

“He has impressed me with his work ethic and attitude to learn and adapt, and it has paid off in his performances.

“I am excited to continue working with him to develop him further, and for him to help us achieve our goals.”

The player was similarly delighted, as he tweeted: “London is my home. Arsenal my team. I’m so happy to finally announce my contract extension.

“I love playing for this club and I’m looking forward to what the future holds. “The hard work continues so I can continue living my dream. God is Great!”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: