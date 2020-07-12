Buhari writes S/African President: Corruption harming Africa

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, said massive corruption is creating huge governance deficit in Africa.

Buhari said such ugly development had created negative consequences that had worsened the socio economic and political situation in Africa.

In a letter to South Africa’s President, Cyril Ramaphosa, Chairman of African Union, as the continent celebrates Anti-Corruption Day, July 11, 2020, the President urged African leaders to ensure the immediate actualization of the Common African Position on Assets Recovery (CAPAR).

The President, according to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, asked for a re-commitment to the anti-corruption war by leaders on the continent to engender an “integrated, prosperous and peaceful Africa, driven by its own citizens, representing a dynamic force in the international arena.”

He lamented that “the massive corruption being perpetrated across our national governments has created a huge governance deficit that has in turn created negative consequences that have worsened the socio economic and political situation in Africa.”

