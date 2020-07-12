Breaking News
Translate

Buhari writes S/African President: Corruption harming Africa

On 7:40 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Breaking: Buhari Seeks Senate's Confirmation of Debo Adesina, Others, as non-career ambassadors
President Muhammadu Buhari

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, said  massive corruption is creating huge governance deficit in Africa.

Buhari said such ugly development had created negative consequences that had worsened the socio economic and political situation in Africa.

In a letter to South Africa’s President, Cyril Ramaphosa, Chairman of African Union,  as the continent celebrates Anti-Corruption Day, July 11, 2020, the President urged African leaders to ensure the immediate actualization of the Common African Position on Assets Recovery (CAPAR).

The President, according to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, asked for a re-commitment to the anti-corruption war by leaders on the continent to engender an “integrated, prosperous and peaceful Africa, driven by its own citizens, representing a dynamic force in the international arena.”

READ ALSO: Venezuela:The paradox of petro statehooo

He lamented that “the massive corruption being perpetrated across our national governments has created a huge governance deficit that has in turn created negative consequences that have worsened the socio economic and political situation in Africa.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!