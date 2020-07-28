Buhari rejoices as panel confirms AfDB President, Akinwunmi Adesina innocence

Kindly Share This Story:

Urges him to remain steadfast, resolute

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA- PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr. Akinwunmi Adesina, on the clearing of all allegations against him by an anonymous group, and further validation of his competence and integrity to lead the institution.

The President urged him to remain steadfast, dedicated and resolute in pursuing his noble goals for the institution, especially with the now expected second term in office, assuring him of the prayers and support of Nigerians.

President Buhari in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina, in Abuja, yesterday, congratulated AfDB Board of Directors, the Ethics Committee and members of staff for their courage, maturity and patience in following through the process of investigations, and acceptance of Report of Panel of High-Level Independent Experts, which reviewed the Report of Ethics Committee of AfDB, and Dr. Adesina’s response.

According to the statement, “The President commends the eminent personalities, consisting of Mary Robinson, Justice Hassan B. Jallow and Leonard F. McCarthy, who handled the review of the report of the Ethics Committee, and their professionalism in rejecting support services, and providing a unanimous report.

“President Buhari believes the conclusion of the review should finally draw a curtain on the allegations that created distractions for the entire institution for a period and serve as the impetus for more diligence in handling responsibilities while fuelling the zeal to deliver on the promises of a greater Africa.

“The President urges Dr. Adesina to remain steadfast, dedicated and resolute in pursuing his noble goals for the institution, especially with the now expected second term in office, assuring him of the prayers and support of Nigerians.”

