Buhari presides over 8th virtual FEC meeting

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over the eighth virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting started exactly at 10am immediately President Buhari arrived at the Chamber with the rendition of the national anthem.

Physically present at the FEC meeting are Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, and the National Security Adviser, NSA, Babagana Monguno.

Also present are nine ministers Alhaji Lai Mohammed (Information and Culture), Mrs. Zainab Ahmed (Finance, Budget and National Planning), Minister of State Budget and National Planning, Clement Agba, Abubakar Malami (Justice), Rotimi Amaechi (Transportation), Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, Minister of Environment, Muhammad Mahmood, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar-Farouk, and Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu.

Head of Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan and Other ministers are participating virtually from their respective offices in Abuja.

After the national anthem, the cabinet members observed a minute silence in honour of a former Federal Commissioner for Works in 1976, Major-General John Obada (rted), who died on the night of Saturday, June 13, 2020, after a brief illness at the age of 81.

Obada, who was a member of then-Supreme Military Council, SMC, acted as Chief of Air Staff (COAS) from 1970 to 1971.

He also served as the Commissioner representing Delta State in the Federal Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission in 2006.

Born on April 4, 1939, Major General Obada retired from the Nigerian Army in 1977.

He was until his death, Chairman, Board of Trustees of the Urhobo Progress Union, the apex socio-cultural body of the Urhobo nation.

