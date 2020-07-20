Breaking News
Buhari prays for Saudi Monarch, King Salman's quick recovery

President Muhammadu Buhari

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari Monday sent a passionate get well message to Saudi ruler and Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman Bin Abdulaziz, who has been hospitalized.

The message was contained in a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu in Abuja.

The President Buhari in the message said: “On behalf of myself, government and people of Nigeria, I pray for the speedy and full recovery of the Saudi King, one of the finest leaders I have ever met in the course of my interactions with world leaders.

“King Salman is a true friend of Nigeria who has never failed to identify with us at all times through important collaborations and cooperation.

“As the King receives medical attention, I send my best wishes and prayers for his speedy recovery.’’

