Buhari mourns first female Combat Helicopter Pilot, Tolulope Arotile

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the passing of Flying Officer, Tolulope Arotile, and condoled with her family on the loss of such a promising officer.

In a condolence message by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina in Abuja on Wednesday, the president noted that Arotile’s short stay on earth impacted greatly on the nation, especially in the area of peace and security.

The president saluted Arotile’s bravery in the field to protect the country from onslaught of bandits and terrorists, assuring that her memory would be indelible, and her efforts remembered.

Buhari also commiserated with the Nigerian Air Force, airmen, airwomen and all friends of the deceased, recalling her deft skills in manoeuvring combat helicopters, which he had physically witnessed with pride.

The president sympathised with government and people of Kogi on the loss.

He prayed that the Almighty God would receive the soul of the departed, and comfort the family she left behind.

Tolulope Arotile died in Kaduna on Tuesday after she sustained head injuries from a road accident at NAF Base Kaduna.

Vanguard News Nigeria

