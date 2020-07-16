Buhari constitutes 7-man Governing Board of NNMA

Kindly Share This Story:

As Akume congratulates appointees

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has constituted the 7-man Governing Board of the Nigerian National Merit Award, NNMA, under the Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, Engr. Festus Daudu, and made available to Vanguard Thursday.

According to the statement members of the board were selected from the six geo-political zones of the country, and their tenure takes effect from 1st May 2020 and will be for a period of three years.

The Nigerian National Merit Award is an agency under the Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, which has the primary responsibility to confer on deserving Nigerians the prestigious Nigerian National Order of Merit (NNOM) Award for outstanding contributions to national development in the areas of Science, Medicine, Engineering/Technology, Humanities including Arts and Culture among other fields of human endeavour.

The statement reads in part, “His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari (GCFR), President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has approved the constitution of the Governing Board of the Nigerian National Merit Award (NNMA), by re-appointing five Members and the appointment of two new members of the Governing Board.

The Governing Board Members are: Chairman, Prof. (Engr.) Shekarau Yakubu Aku, North-West, (Renewal); Member, Prof. Sheikh Abdallah, OON, North Central, (Renewal); Member, Prof. Jinadu Adele, South West (Renewal); Member, Prof Mohammed Hassan, North East, (Renewal); Member, Prof. Sam Ohaegbulam, South East (Fresh Appointment); Member, Prof. Williams Quirix, North West (Fresh Appointment), and Member, representing Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs Engr. Festus Daudu.

Meanwhile, Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs Senator George Akume, has since congratulated the appointees, which soon as arrangements are concluded, the date of the inauguration of the new Governing Board will be announced in due course.

