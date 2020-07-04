Kindly Share This Story:

BUA Cement will establish a three million metric tonnes cement plant and 50 megawatts power plant in Guyuk and Lamurde Local Government areas of Adamawa State.

This was revealed by the Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, when he led a management team on a courtesy call to Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State at the Government House, Yola.

Speaking during the visit, Abdul Samad Rabiu said preliminary findings show that the two local governments of Guyuk and Lamurde are reputed to have good quality limestone deposits and BUA Cement is ready to begin the investment in the state.

He added that BUA will use new technologies to supply power to the proposed cement plant and communities of Guyuk and Lamurde in addition to providing 3,000 direct and 5,000 indirect jobs.

The Chairman stressed that the Guyuk Cement Plant will be the major investment in the North-East by BUA and solicited for the support of Governor Fintiri to set up the factory in Guyuk.

ALSO READ:

Rabiu also said the company made a decision to source its raw materials locally and it has invested billions of dollars in various sectors across Nigeria and, therefore, urged the state government to support BUA to actualise the Guyuk cement project.

In addition, he praised the commitment of the governor to developing many sectors despite the economic challenges in Adamawa.

Responding, Governor Fintiri said his administration’s effort in exploring local content has started yielding results and thanked BUA for showing interest in establishing the cement plant in Guyuk.

He further assured the management team of BUA that the government will make whatever is needed available and provide the necessary support which will create an enabling environment so that the company in Guyuk will become a reality.

He also expressed the readiness of the government to protect the investment once it is established and told them that his administration will maintain a good relationship with the company for the benefit of the state.

BUA is Nigeria’s second-largest cement producer by volume, with cement plants in Sokoto and Edo states.

The company’s newest plant in Sokoto is expected to be operational in 2021. When completed, the Guyuk Cement Plant will bring BUA’s total capacity to 14 million metric tonnes per annum.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: