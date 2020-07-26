Breaking: Watford and Bournemouth relegated from Premier League

Watford’s English striker Troy Deeney reacts during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Watford at the Emirates Stadium in London on July 26, 2020. (Photo by Julian Finney / POOL / AFP) 

Watford and Bournemouth will play Championship football next season after both club joined Norwich City in failing to beat the relegation drop.

