Breaking: Trump calls for postponement of US Presidential election

By Nwafor Sunday
President Donald Trump has called for the postponement of the US Presidential election, billed for November 2020.
Giving his reason, the fearless President said: “With Universal Mail-in voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history.
“ It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???”
He said this via his verified twitter handle.
See below his tweet:
