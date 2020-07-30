Breaking: Trump calls for postponement of US Presidential election

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

President Donald Trump has called for the postponement of the US Presidential election, billed for November 2020.

Giving his reason, the fearless President said: “With Universal Mail-in voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history.

“ It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???”

He said this via his verified twitter handle.

See below his tweet:

With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote??? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 30, 2020

