Breaking News
Translate

Breaking: Trump calls for postponement of US Presidential election

On 2:35 pmIn News, Politicsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Trump denies being told about Russian bounties to kill U.S. troops in AfghanistanBy Nwafor Sunday

President Donald Trump has called for the postponement of the US Presidential election, billed for November 2020.

Giving his reason, the fearless President said: “With Universal Mail-in voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history.

READ ALSO: US lawmakers pummel Big Tech CEOs at US antitrust hearing

“ It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???”

He said this via his verified twitter handle.

See below his tweet:

Details later:

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!