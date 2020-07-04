Vanguard Logo

BREAKING: Popular Warri Pastor Sisan Leigh dies

Popular Warri Pastor, Sisan Leigh dies
Late Pastor Sisan Leigh

Jimitota Onoyume

Founding Pastor of a popular Pentecostal church, Fathers House, Warri, Delta State, Pastor Dr Sisan Leigh is dead.

News of his death hit social media yesterday with some saying he allegedly died from COVID-19.

Pastor Leigh as he was fondly called ran a church that attracted the low and mighty in the oil-rich city with many saying he would be missed for his message of salvation and hope of eternity for true Christian believers.

One of his members, Mr Godswill Igunbor lamenting the death to the Vanguard said” it is well… COVID 19 is real… he really warned and was not even ready to open the church even after the government gave a Go ahead… he still felt it wasn’t safe… but I guess he succumbed to pressures From unknown quarters. This one-touch me,” he ended.

