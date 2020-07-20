(BREAKING) ONDO 2020: Three more gov aspirants step down for Akeredolu hours to election

Kindly Share This Story:

Dayo Johnson – Akure

THREE more governorship aspirants in the All Progressive Congress, APC, in Ondo State have stepped down for the incumbent governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

Their decision is coming a few hours to the commencement of the election in the state.

They include Dr Olusegun Abraham, Jimi Odimayo and Dr Nathaniel Adojutelegan

Recall that one of the aspirants, lfe Oyedele had stepped down for Akeredolu Sunday night.

The three aspirants said that they took the decision in a bid to move the party forward.

I have lost confidence in the process ― Kekemeke

Meanwhile, one of the aspirants, Hon Isaac Kekemeke has said he has totally lost confidence in the process that led to the indirect primaries that will produce the candidate of the party ahead of Governorship poll in October.

Kekemeke said that the committee led by Governor Yahaya Bello was not fair to many of the governorship aspirants.

“I said as much to Governor Yahaya Bello and his team. They were handing the delegates list to us at exactly 11: 20 pm. I received mine at 11:22 pm on the 19th of July, and I was seeing guidelines for the first time at about 11:22 pm.

“For me this process is unfair. It is aimed at producing a predetermined result because all we have heard about this election had been heard through government officials, Sources that are friendly or campaigning for the governor to return.

He knows when it is going to be wards, he knows when it is going to be local government headquarters and he knows when it is going to be at the state capital.

“l have lost confidence in the process. It is not about who wins or loses, all I am saying is that those who lose must lose fairly and those who win must win fairly.

“A party must not subvert Its process and must not treat its members as if the members needed the party to survive much more than the party needs members to survive.

“The party must learn to be fair. A level playing field has not been provided. It doesn’t matter even if I win. This is not the fair thing to do. You do not conduct an election where you have collected money from the people and have screened them but u fail to let them know how and where the election is taking place and you only called them to a meeting at 11 pm and speak to them as if you were speaking to boys.

Kekemeke added that ” l am happy that we told governor Yahaya Bello and his team that we are not boys and we deserve some respect as leaders of this party. ”

