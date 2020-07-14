BREAKING: Okowa, wife, daughter test negative for COVID-19

Kindly Share This Story:

Delta State governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, has announced that he, along with his wife and daughter have now tested negative for COVID-19.

Okowa in a thanksgiving tweet Tuesday morning charged Deltans to obey all instructions and do all they can to stay safe from contracting the virus.

Okowa reportedly tested positive July 1, 2020.

The governor posted a picture of himself and his wife wearing same shirt captioned “Testify” said: “My wife, my daughter and I have tested negative for COVID 19, along with other members of the family. We give God all praise and wish to appreciate all who have interceded for us in prayers.

“I appeal to all residing in Delta to obey all instructions/ regulations in our collective fight to stop the transmission of the virus. God bless you all…Sen, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa.

My wife, my daughter and I have tested negative for COVID 19, along with other members of the family. We give God all praise and wish to appreciate all who have interceded for us in prayers. pic.twitter.com/f35DdoUeTO — Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa (@IAOkowa) July 14, 2020

Vanguard

