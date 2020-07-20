Breaking News
BREAKING: ‘Nigerian Nightmare’ Kamaru Usman suspended for six months

Kamaru Usman

Tony Ubani

Kamaru Usman has been handed a massive 180-day medical suspension after breaking his nose against Jorge Masvidal.

The Nigerian Nightmare, 33, suffered a broken nose as he retained his UFC welterweight title last weekend.

He will also be forced to avoid any contact for at least three weeks while the nose heals.

Meanwhile, Masvidal, 35, will miss a month himself due to a forehead laceration sustained in his defeat.

The American veteran took the fight on just six days’ notice but failed to pull off a miraculous win.

Masvidal has now been handed a 30-day medical suspension to allow a nasty gash on his face to heal.

As with Usman, he will be forced to avoid any contact work for three weeks.

Vanguard

