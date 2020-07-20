Breaking News
On 12:15 pmIn Newsby
By Tordue Salem, Abuja

The Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on the Niger Delta, Rep. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo (APC-Ondo), has stepped aside as head of the panel investigating alleged corruption at the NDDC.

Mr Tunji-ojo resigned at 11:37 am on Monday, at hearing room 231, House Wing of the National Assembly, after a 4-minute speech, where he said he was ready to face the anti-corruption agencies for allegations of corruption.

Rep. Thomas Ereyitomi (PDP-Delta), stepped in as a replacement, immediately after Tunji-Ojo, stepped aside, at 11:40 am

