(BREAKING): NDDC Probe: Gbajabiamila gives Akpabio 48hrs to publish names of Reps who got contracts

12:09 pm
By Tordue Salem – Abuja

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila on Tuesday ordered the Minister of Niger Delta, Senator Godswill Akpabio, to publish details of members of the House, who collected contracts at the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

The House, through its helmsman, issue the order in reaction to Akpabio’s allegation before an investigative panel that lawmakers were the greatest beneficiaries from sleazy contract awards by the Commission.

details later…

Vanguard

