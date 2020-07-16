Vanguard Logo

(BREAKING) NASS NDDC probe: Wike moving in as police bar Numieh from leaving residence

By Egufe Yafugborhi

GOVERNOR Nyesom Wike is reportedly moving into the Port Harcourt, Rivers State residence of former Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Caretaker boss, Joi Numieh, where police are allegedly preventing her from leaving to Abuja for Thursday appearance before House of Reps Committee hearing on NDDC probe.

Police Public Relations Officer, Rivers State Command, DSP Nnamdi Omoni, said he was unaware of any police siege on Numieh’s Old GRA home, but a former aid to Numieh, said the “invading “Mobile Police claimed they are from Mopol 19.”

The State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Paulinus Nsirim, is yet unreachable to confirm Governor Wike’s reported interventionist move to Numieh’s home, but a source close to Numieh said, “take my word for it, the Governor is moving there to see what is amiss.”

