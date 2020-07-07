[Breaking] Magu probe: Nobody above the law — Presidency

Kindly Share This Story:

—Says anybody occupying EFCC Chair must be above suspicion

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

THE presidency on Tuesday declared that the ongoing probe of the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes (EFCC) is an affirmation that nobody under the present administration is above scrutiny.

The Presidency also said that anybody that has been elevated to the position of EFCC Chairman must be above suspicion.

A Presidency source told newsmen that the interrogation of the anti-graft boss is to give him the opportunity to clear himself of weight allegations.

The source maintained that the investigation of the EFCC boss was to reinforce the Buhari administration’s commitment to transparency and accountability.

It assured that the administration will not prejudge anyone as it could be counted on to uphold justice and fairness.

“The panel investigating allegations against Ag. EFCC Chairman had been sitting for some weeks now.

“In consonance with the principle of fairness and justice, it was needful that the Ag. Chairman be given the opportunity to respond to the allegations, which are

weighty in nature.

“Under the Muhammadu Buhari administration, nobody is above scrutiny. Repeat: nobody.

“The investigation is to reinforce transparency and accountability, rather than to vitiate it.

“Accountability for our actions or inactions is an inalienable part of democracy.

“In such an elevated position as that of EFCC Chairman, the holder of the position must be above suspicion.

“There’s no prejudgment. Absolutely none. The Buhari administration can be counted on to uphold fairness

and justice at all times.”

Vanguard News

