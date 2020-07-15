BREAKING: Lagos doctors suspend 3 days warning strike

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Obinna

Striking medical doctors in Lagos have called off its three days warning strike.

The doctors had on Monday embarked on a warning strike over wage disparity between the federal government doctors and state, non-payment of hazard allowance, disengagement of doctors at the isolation centres and two months salary arrears.

The Chairman, Medical Guild, Dr Oluwajimin Sodipo, who spoke to Vanguard said the decision to suspend the strike was to allow for further engagement with the state government on their demands.

He said their members are expected to resume tomorrow (Thursday) morning.

Details later.

Kindly Share This Story: