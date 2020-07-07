Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

BREAKING: Kwara Chief of Staff Adisa Logun is dead

On 6:55 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

BREAKING: Kwara Chief of Staff Adisa Logun is dead

By Demola Akinyemi

The Chief of Staff to Kwara State government, Alh Adisa Logun is dead.

The late Chief of Staff in his late 70s reportedly died in a health facility in Ilorin late Tuesday afternoon.

He was said to have been rushed to the hospital on Monday evening from his GRA home in Ilorin when he was having serious health complications before he eventually died yesterday.

ALSO READ: Five feared dead in Ilorin, as bridge collapses in downpour

It was not confirmed at press time whether or not he died of COVID-19 complications.

But a family source who craved anonymity confirmed the death to journalists in Ilorin.

The story was already trending in the local media at press time.

Several efforts through calls and SMS messages to the Chief press secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye to confirm the development proved abortive as he neither receive the calls nor reply the SMS messages.

Late Adisa Logun was appointed by Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq in 2019 as his Chief of Staff shortly after his swearing-in on May 29,2019.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!