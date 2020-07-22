BREAKING: Kano Lawmaker’s 17-year-old kidnapped daughter regains freedom

Kindly Share This Story:

By Abdulmumin Murtala – Kano

The 17-year-old Juwairiya Murtala, daughter, of Kano State Lawmaker, Murtala Musa Kore, representing Dambatta constituency, who was kidnapped on Sunday has finally regained freedom at the early hours of Wednesday.

This was announced by the social media aide to the lawmaker on the radio at 6:45 am news as monitored by the Vanguard reporter in Kano.

The announcement confirmed that Juwairiyya was rescued at about 4:15 am on Wednesday and it further stated that the lawmaker personally contacted the radio reporter to confirm the rescue of his daughter.

However, details about the rescue of Juwairiya are still very sketchy as at the time of filing this report, as the Media aide could not confirm whether or not a ransom was paid prior to the release of the SS2 student of Government Girl’s Secondary School, Jogana.

As at the time of filing this report the Kano State Police Command is yet to respond to messages on the release of the Kano State lawmaker’s daughter.

It should be recalled that the Kano State lawmaker’s daughter, Juwairiya was kidnapped at about 2 am on Sunday, four days ago, instead of her father, who was the kidnappers target at the time of the abduction.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: