Breaking News
Translate

Breaking: Joi Nunieh testifies before House C’ttee public hearing on NDDC (VIDEO)

On 3:19 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

 

By Idowu Bankole

The former acting managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Joi Nunieh, has appeared before the house of representatives committee on NDDC, testifying on the alleged misappropriation of funds in the agency.

Thecable reported that Nunieh was meant to testify on Thursday before the committee but some police officers prevented her from leaving her residence in Rivers state.

Also read: I feel very safe in Govt House, Akpabio can’t kill me ― Nunieh

It took the intervention of Nyesom Wike, Rivers governor, to get her out of the siege.

The house committee is probing alleged mismanagement of funds by the current interim management committee (IMC) of the NDDC.

Meanwhile, The House committee public hearing on NDDC has summoned the Minister of Niger Delta, Sen. Godswill Akpabio and the acting Managing Director of the NDDC, Mr Pondei to appear before it on Monday to testify on the ongoing NDDC probe.

Details later…

Vanguard News 

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!