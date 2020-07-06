BREAKING: Former Vice Chairman of APC, Inuwa Abdulkadir, Dead

Kindly Share This Story:

By Soni Daniel

Former National Vice Chairman North West of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Inuwa Abdulkadir, is dead.

Abdulkadir was a member of APC’s national working committee that was dissolved recently.

The late Inuwa Abdulkadir was also a former Minister of Youth and Sports Development during the administration of President Goodluck Jonathan.

Until his death, Mr. Abdulkadir was the chairman Governing Council of the Sokoto State University.

No official statement has been released yet by both his immediate family or political associates

