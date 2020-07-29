Breaking: Eunice Atuejide sues INEC for not de-registering Action Peoples Party

Kindly Share This Story:

… Questions eligibility of APP still being a registered party ‘after failing to meet criteria’

By Idowu Bankole

Barrister Eunice Atuejide has sued the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), over its failure to deregister Action Peoples Party (APP).

The electoral body had on the 6th of February 2020, announced the deregistration of 74 political parties including the National Interest Party (NIP) chaired by Mrs.Atuejide.

The commission noted that the parties were delisted in line with the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as well as the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended).

The constitution permits INEC to deregister political parties if it fails to win at least 25 percent of the votes cast in one state in a presidential election or 25 percent of the votes cast in one local government area, and failure to win at least one ward in a chairmanship election, one seat in the national or state assembly election or one seat in a councilorship election.

Mrs. Atuejide in a letter directed to INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu wondered why APP is still a registered political party despite failing to meet the criteria used by the commission to deregister NIP and other parties.

She argued that INEC’s claim that APP was not delisted because of a restraining order from the court is no longer sufficient because NIP and 34 other parties were deregistered despite having a similar court order against the commission as far back as May 2019.

“If APP has a pending matter in court which prevents the Commission from deregistering them, what is the suit number of that case? before which court was it instituted? and before which judge is it currently being heard?” she wondered.

She requested that the chairman replies her inquisition within seven days pursuant to section 4 of the Freedom of Information Act, 2011, or deregister APP as provided by law. Failure of which will result in charges against the commission in a court of competent jurisdiction.

