BREAKING: Ekiti Governor, Fayemi tests positive for COVID-19

By David Royal

The governor of Ekiti state, Kayode Fayemi has tested positive for COVID-19.

He announced this on his official twitter handle @kfayemi on Wednesday.

The Chairman of Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) tweeted: “I took my third Covid-19 test yesterday and it came back positive.

“I’m generally ok and I’m already self- isolating at home and receiving the best of care from my medical team.

“I’m delegating critical tasks to my Deputy but will continue routine duty from home. JKF”

Vanguard News Nigeria

