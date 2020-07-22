Breaking News
BREAKING: Ekiti Governor, Fayemi tests positive for COVID-19

10:37 am
Kayode Fayemi
Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State

By David Royal

The governor of Ekiti state, Kayode Fayemi has tested positive for COVID-19.

He announced this on his official twitter handle @kfayemi on Wednesday.

The Chairman of Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) tweeted: “I took my third Covid-19 test yesterday and it came back positive.

“I’m generally ok and I’m already self- isolating at home and receiving the best of care from my medical team.

“I’m delegating critical tasks to my Deputy but will continue routine duty from home. JKF”

Vanguard News Nigeria

