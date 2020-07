Kindly Share This Story:

There is unfolding drama at the ongoing probe of the IMC of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, as the Acting Managing Director of NDDC, Professor Kenebradikumo Pondei, fainted during questioning.

He fainted during the ongoing probe of the Commission by the House Committee on NDDC.

The session has adjourned for 30 minutes.

