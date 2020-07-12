BREAKING: COVID-19: Kwara Deputy Governor’s aides test positive

Kindly Share This Story:

By Demola Akinyemi

Kwara State Deputy Governor and Chairman of the Technical Committee on COVID-19, Mr Kayode Alabi, on Sunday announced that some of his aides have tested positive to COVID-19 virus and therefore warned residents to strictly adhere to the safety protocols.

This is contained in a press statement issued by his Chief press secretary, Modupe Joel.

The deputy governor was earlier announced to have tested negative to COVID-19 virus after he surrendered himself for the test.

His aides however tested positive and they are currently receiving treatment in the state Isolation Centre at Sobi Specialist Hospital in Ilorin.

The Deputy governor warned in the statement that the disease is a real and dangerous and therefore requires serious caution.

He explained that the government is determined to flatten the curve of coronavirus and curb community transmission.

Mr Alabi confirmed that his COVID-19 positive aides have been admitted to COVID-19/ Infectious centre, Sobi Specialist Hospital Ilorin.

The Deputy Governor called on Kwarans to take responsibility in the fight against the disease, saying that,” the only antidote against COVID-19 is to obey all the government’s and health officials precautionary measures such as wearing of nose masks, avoidance of large gathering, adherence to physical distancing, washing of hands with soap and running water or sanitiser, among others.”

He also advised all ministries, departments and agencies to emulate his action by testing their staff.

