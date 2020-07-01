Kindly Share This Story:

By Henry Umoru – Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday sent names of forty- one non-career ambassadorial nominees to the Senate for screening and subsequent confirmation.

The names read on the floor of Senate plenary Wednesday by the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan include the Editor- in- Chief of Guardian Newspapers, Debo Adesina representing Oyo State: Sunday Awoniyi for Kogi State; Ademola Sarki, representing Lagos State and former Politics Editor, Thisday, Oma Djebah, representing Delta State.

