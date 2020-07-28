Vanguard Logo

BREAKING: Buhari, APC Govs in crucial meeting

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari and the Governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC also known as Progressive Governors Forum, PGF, are in a crucial virtual meeting.

The meeting which started about 11:25am, is being attended physically, by the Chairman of the PGF and Governor of Kebbi State, Alhaji Atiku Bagudu, while all others are participating via video.

Also physically present at the meeting coordinated at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa Abuja, are the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo; the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Mr Boss Mustapha; and the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari.

The agenda for the meeting is yet to be ascertained at the time of filing this brief, but it may not be unconnected to the forthcoming governorship elections in Edo and Ondo States.

Also to be addressed by the party may include the ongoing probe panels on the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

The meeting temporarily adjourned about 11:40 am to reconvene at about 3pm.

