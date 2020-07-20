Breaking: Aftermath of Vanguard’s exclusive report: Reps C’mte, Tunji-Ojo steps down from presiding over NDDC probe

Kindly Share This Story:

Pleads understanding of colleagues, Nigerians

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo has recused himself from further presiding over the probe of the Commission.

At a resumed hearing of the probe which had the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, the Managing Director of NDDC and head, Interim Management Committee of NDDC, Professor Daniel Keme Pondei on Monday, Ojo while making his opening speech disqualified himself.

His resignation has confirmed Vanguard exclusive on Monday that there was pressure on him to recuse himself.

Pleading with the understanding of his colleague lawmakers and indeed, Nigerian, Ojo said the probe was for the good of the people of Niger Delta region, saying he had no personal interest.

His deputy has since stepped into his shoes, now in charge of the proceedings as the hearing continues

Details later…

