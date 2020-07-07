Vanguard Logo

BREAKING: 9 lawmakers distance selves from Ondo dep gov impeachment

By Sherifat Lawal

Nine lawmakers in Ondo state have disassociated themselves from the impeachment process of the Ondo State Deputy Governor, Hon. Agoola Ajayi.

The honourable members of the 9th session of the Ondo State House of Assembly stated that they are not in support of the impeachment process.

“In view of the above, we hereby bring to the notice of Mr clerk; Mr Adeyelu Micheal Bode, the entire Honourable members of the Ondo State House of Assembly and the general public that we do not support the impeachment process and would not want to be associated with it based on personal convictions.”

The Honourable members are:

  1.  Hon Iroju Ogundeji
  2. Jamiu Sulaiman
  3. Rasheed Olalekan Elegbeleye’
  4. Tomide Leonard Akinribido
  5. Samuel Edamisan Ademola
  6. Favour Semilore Tomomewo
  7. Festus O. Akingbaso
  8. Adewale Williams-Adewinle
  9. (Barr.) Torhukerhijo Success

However, 14 lawmakers out of 26 have signed the impeachment process, the lawmakers have gone onto plenary.

