Braimoh’s demise: COVID-19 test to be conducted in Lagos Assembly complex Thursday

Offices to be disinfected ahead of Monday resumption

80 test kits available

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Ahead of its resumption next week Monday, Lagos State House of Assembly, is set to commence free COVID-19 test in the complex tomorrow, Thursday, for all lawmakers and members of staff.

Vanguard gathered that the COVID-19 test will take place by 12 pm and would only hold for one day.

According to a reliable source, Doctors from Infection Disease Hospital, IDH, Yaba, were contacted to come to the Assembly complex to conduct the test so as to know those that were positive or negative.

The source disclosed that only 80 test kits would be available as some of the lawmakers had gone privately to the IDH for the test early this week.

The source said, “There will be COVID-19 test Thursday, in the Assembly complex for lawmakers and members of staff. This is to know the status of everyone in the House as the complex and offices will equally be disinfected.

“Only 80 test kits will be available tomorrow for the test as it was discovered that some lawmakers have gone privately for the test in IDH. It is a must for everyone to do the test because the virus is spreading like wildfire. People should know that testing positive for COVID-19 is not a death sentence, such a person will be subjected to treatment to avoid the spread.

It will be recalled a lawmaker representing Ifako/Ijaiye Constituency 1, Mr Temitope Adewale and his counterpart in Ajeromi Ifelodun constituency 1, Mr Lukman Olumoh, who had gone for the test and tested negative made their result known publicly.

Adewale in his statement issued yesterday said “As directed by the leadership of the Lagos State House Of Assembly, On Sunday, July 12, 2020; I went and submitted myself for the COVID-19 test, and I have gotten my result. The test result came out negative.

“To this end, it is our collective responsibility to be more careful and observe all the stipulated and given rules to help us prevent the transmission of this deadly Virus. Wash your hands for 30 seconds regularly, avoid social gatherings, maintain social distancing and at all times, wear a face mask, the use of hand sanitizers should become a habit and finally, avoid touching your face and nose”, he advised.

I won’t be receiving any visitors for now.

Also, Olumoh who made the result of his test known to the public on his official Facebook page, said ” In line with the directive of Mr Speaker, Mr Mudashiru Obasa for members to submit themselves for the test of coronavirus, I took the test at the IDH, Yaba, and the result came out negative. This is an important exercise that we must all endeavour to undergo”

“We appreciate the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu for providing excellent facilities for Lagosians. We also appreciate the health workers for their undaunted services in managing the pandemic”, he said.

Vanguard

