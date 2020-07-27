Bora Communications partners Clinified Academy on healthcare marketing

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Olawale

No doubt, one of the biggest challenges hospitals, clinics, laboratories, and healthcare providers face is attracting new patients. To help solve this challenge, Bora Communications in partnership with Clinified Academy hosted Nigeria’s first free result-driven healthcare marketing masterclass themed ‘Ethical & Innovative Healthcare Marketing Strategies That Work’.

The virtual event had in attendance Top Hospital & clinic owners, Healthcare administrators, business development managers/officers, administrative officers and other healthcare professionals interested in result oriented marketing.

Healthcare marketing is the driver of consistent patient growth which allows physicians, hospitals, and medical practices to stay in front of existing patients, reach potential patients, and educate new patients. The masterclass provided attendees with practical information to attract and deliver better healthcare and emphasized the need for healthcare organisations to create, communicate, and provide value to their target market.

READ ALSO:

Addressing attendees at the masterclass, Kemi Olawoye, CEO Bora Communications stated ‘As we all know, the healthcare sector is one of the most regulated industries across the world. Healthcare organizations are also often seen as charity by many people, which shouldn’t be so. Healthcare organizations just like other businesses are established for profit making. With the emergence of the internet and social media, hospitals, laboratories etc need to embrace modern marketing channels such as digital marketing, search engine optimization, content marketing, social media marketing, influencer marketing, and public relations in their healthcare marketing plan.’

‘Our sincere appreciation goes to our masterclass partner, Bora Communications for partnering with us to host Nigeria’s first free result-driven healthcare marketing masterclass. We would also like to thank our speakers for the wealth of knowledge and experience they shared with participants. Clinified Academy is dedicated to exclusively help healthcare organizations attract new patients, enhance their reputation, maximize their business through data-driven marketing and expert-led training. Our software, Clinified is a practice management platform that allows healthcare providers to accept appointments 24/7 anywhere online, increase new patient bookings and build online reputation with an integrated end-to-end solution.’- Adeloye Olanrewaju, Partner Clinified.

Speakers at the event included Aproko Doctor, Dr Olamide Okulaja, Director of Advocacy and Communications, Pharmaccess, Ifeoluwa Dare-Johnson, Former Head of Marketing, Synlab and Amit Chaudhary, Assistant Vice President for Business Development, Lybrate India.

Bora Communications is a pan-african public relations company focused on providing world-class services to corporate organizations who desire to stand out.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: