Boko Haram, Banditry: Nigerians urged to intensify prayers for military hierarchy, troops to defeat killers across the country

Kindly Share This Story:

The National Inter-Faith Religious Organizations for Peace (NIFROP) has tasked Nigerians to intensify prayers for the Service Chiefs and troops to defeat remnants of terrorists, bandits and all other criminal elements and their sponsors in the country.

In a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Bishop Sunday Garuba, on Tuesday, the inter-faith group said Nigerians must unite in prayer at this critical period to finally put an end to “agents of darkness bent on the disintegration of Nigeria”.

Also read:

According to Bishop Garuba, the recently launched Operation Sahel Sanity by the Nigerian Army is another testament of the current administration’s commitment to securing the lives and properties of citizens.

While acknowledging the giant strides recorded by the military in recent times, NIFROP, however, admitted that the battle is far from over yet, calling on Nigerians to rally behind the troops as they edge towards victory.

It added that the “time is now for Nigerians to come together in one loud voice in prayers and to fast for Gods intervention in the country and to put to shame all the plans of those that have sold their souls to the devil”.

Read full statement below:

The National Inter-Faith Religious Organizations for Peace calls on all Nigerians from all walks of life to pray for President Muhammadu Buhari and the Nigerian Army in their efforts towards addressing the threats posed by the Boko Haram insurgents in North-East Nigeria, as well as the activities of armed bandits in North-West Nigeria.

The National Inter-Faith Religious Organizations for Peace notes the various efforts of the Nigerian Army in the war against Boko Haram insurgency in Nigeria and wishes to state that indeed giant strides have been recorded due to the unalloyed commitment by the troops despite the avalanche of conspiracies against it.

We wish to state that President Muhammadu Buhari is indeed a rare gift to Nigeria from God since he assumed leadership of the country in 2015. His commitment to securing the lives and properties of Nigerians has never been in doubt. This much has been evident in the proactive ways the Nigerian Army has been executing the war against terrorism which is a departure from the past where the morale of the troop was at its lowest ebb.

The book of Deuteronomy 20:4 states that “For the Lord, your God is the one who goes with you to fight for you against your enemies to give you victory.” This biblical verse applies to the recently launched Operation Sahel Sanity by the Nigerian Army to combat armed attacks, cattle rustling, kidnapping and other criminal activities in North West Nigeria and its environs.

It is indeed a statement of the fact that the Nigerian troops need our prayers and supplications in this critical point of our existence. This informs the need for our prayers for God in his infinite mercies to continue to go ahead of our troops to give them resounding victory against our adversaries.

It is our firm belief that Nigeria, as a country, has overcome the spirit of Boko Haram and will defeat even ISIS and the demons that call themselves bandits. “Alif-Lam-Mim. The Romans have been vanquished in adna al-Ard, but they, after their vanquishing, shall be the victors within a few years. To God belongs the decision, in the past and the future, and on that day, the believers shall rejoice with the victory of God. He gives victory whomever He will; and He is the All-Mighty, the Most Merciful. It is the promise of God; God does not fail His promise (Quran 30:1-6)

The holy books of the Bible and the Koran are explicit in Gods promises to deliver us from the snare of our enemies. The National Inter-Faith Religious Organizations for Peace wishes to call on all Nigerians from all faiths to see the success of our military in their various endeavours as a collective one that requires our prayers and support.

We are calling on all Nigerians to embark on a special fasting programme for the Muhammadu Buhari administration and our troops involved in military operations across the country to defeat terrorist, militants, bandits and all other vectors and sponsors of criminality in Nigeria.

We must understand that the agents of darkness are bent on the disintegration of Nigeria through the sponsorship of acts of criminalities across the country as evident in the spate of insecurity in the country.

The book of Ephesians 6:12 states that we do not wrestle against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the cosmic powers over this present darkness, against the spiritual forces of evil.

The time is now for Nigerians to come together in one loud voice in prayers and to fast for Gods intervention in the country and to put to shame all the plans of those that have sold their souls to the devil against Nigeria.

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: