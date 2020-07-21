Boko Haram: Arewa group lauds Nigerian Army, troops over killing of Imam, commanders

Kindly Share This Story:

The Arewa Coalition for Truth and Justice (ACTJ) has commended the Nigerian Army over the killing of the Imam and spiritual head of Boko Haram as well as other top commanders of the radical sect.

The group described the feat as a welcome development, an indication that the Army is living up to expectations in its efforts at ridding the North East of the remnants of Boko Haram.

In a statement signed by its president, Dr. Abubakar Gana, on Tuesday, ACTJ expressed optimism that in no distant time, insurgency will be a thing of the past.

According to the group, terrorism has lingered because the troops haven’t received the much-needed support from the political leadership in North East.

The Arewa Coalition for Truth and Justice, however, called on relevant

stakeholders to continue to lend their support to the troops as it continues to push for the final decimation of the remnants of the terrorist group.

It further hailed the leadership of the Nigerian Army, as well as the officers and soldiers in the theatre of operations.

Read the full statement below:

The Arewa Coalition for Truth and Justice is in receipt of the exploits of the Nigerian Army in the fight against Boko Haram terrorists that led to the killing of the Imam and spiritual head of Boko Haram as well as six top commanders of the group in a recent onslaught in North-East Nigeria.

This feat is indeed a welcome development and an indication that the Nigerian Army is indeed living up to expectations in its efforts at ridding the North East of the remnants of Boko Haram terrorist in their various hideouts.

The Arewa Coalition for Truth and Justice having followed the operations of the Nigerian Army in North-East Nigeria states that this feat is an indication of what to expect in the coming months with regards to the curtailing the nefarious activities of the Boko Haram group.

There is no element of doubt whatsoever as regards the strength, capacity and professionalism of the Nigerian Army to deal decisively with the Boko Haram group as evident in the killing of the spiritual leader of the group and six top commanders of the group.

The Arewa Coalition for Truth and Justice wishes to use this medium to call on all stakeholders to continue to lend their support to the Nigerian Army as it continues to push for the final decimation of the remnants of the Boko Haram terrorist group.

We also state that no one should make any mistake anywhere that the Boko Haram terrorists can overwhelm the Nigerian Army, as this can only happen when we discourage the fighting force and their commanders. That is only when the Boko Haram terrorists would have the impetus begin to plant dangerous explosives to attack the troops.

The Arewa Coalition for Truth and Justice believes that with the right support for the Nigerian Army, tangible results would be achieved within six months in the fight against terrorism in North-East Nigeria.

It is instructive to state that the war against Boko Haram terrorism has lingered because the Nigerian Army hasn’t received the needed support by the political leadership in North East unlike the North West that the Nigerian Army has received tremendous support that has resulted in the recent successes in the war against armed banditry.

We wish to call on all critical stakeholders to extend their support to the Nigerian Army in operation in North-East Nigeria in their bid to curtail the threats posed by the Boko Haram terrorists.

This is indeed the time for all hands to be on deck in this critical point in the war against terrorism and other acts of criminalities across the country.

Nigerians must come to terms that the success of the operations of the Nigerian Army is indeed the success of the country at large. It consequently behoves on all discerning Nigerians to put our sentiments aside and be guided in our actions and inactions towards the efforts of the Nigerian Army in its various operations across the country.

The Arewa Coalition for Truth and Justice is buoyed by the recent exploits of the Nigerian Army and pledges to continually mobilize support for its operations across all divides in the country.

The imperativeness of this action cannot be lost on us if we are desirous of seeing to the end of the Boko Haram crisis in North-East Nigeria.

The Arewa Coalition for Truth and Justice commends the leadership of the Nigerian Army, as well as the officers and soldiers in the theatre of operations in North-East Nigeria for their display of gallantry and dedication to the Nigerian cause.

