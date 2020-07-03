Black Wall Street set to create over 6 million jobs for Africans through its Economic War

Kindly Share This Story:

The Black Wall Street says it is ready to create over six million jobs for Africans through its Economic War.

This was disclosed by the leader of Africa’s first Economic War, Charles N Lambert, in episode 10 of the Economic War live show on Black Wall Street channels.

Now, the question of whether Economic war creates job opportunities for the society is a very vital question that needs to be answered.

According to Lambert, it does create jobs and one of the avenues The Black Wall Street has come up with to create jobs for Africans in this time of unemployment trend and Economic War is through the Switch Now campaign. By picking different sectors of Africa’s products.

The switch now campaign is targeted at diverting the over $203 billion on capital flight to Africa, retaining this money in Africa, making Africans buy African products, supporting African Businesses! In a simple term, Switch Campaign champions ‘Africa for Africa”.

An Economic War, is a commerce-driven, orchestrated attempt, to balance altered trade deficit for a region. This is done by simply ensuring that money leaving the continent is controlled, to avoid the haemorrhage of funds and capital flight.

The Economic War is focused on fighting for Africa’s Economic Independence, Economic Emancipation and as its first kind, Lambert refers to it as Africa’s first economic revolution.

He explains revolution as an attempt to try and change the status quo. Furthermore, he said that if Africa can change its political status quo, gain political independence, we can also gain Economic independence, save the continent from being economically extremely poor and stop being dependent on foreign nations, thereby creating job opportunities for the unemployed.

During the episode 9 of the Black Wall Street’s Economic War Show, Lambert had stated that it is the private sectors, citizens that create jobs and even the ones that the governments have.

To prove that government doesn’t create jobs in the society, a video was shown from MSNBC economic news analysis that at a time when the American government shutdown, 304,000 jobs were created by private sectors, which was well above expectations.

Lambert in episode 10 of the show, reveals that the reason economic war must be won and why Africans must take it seriously is that it creates job opportunities.

READ ALSO: Reduce drastically the cost of governance or face economic debacle

History has it that America’s response to World War II was the most extraordinary mobilization of an idle economy in the history of the world. During the war 17 million new civilian jobs were created, industrial productivity increased by 96 percent, and corporate profits after taxes doubled.

The war brought full employment and a fairer distribution of income. Blacks and women entered the workforce for the first time, they begain to form individual corporations. Wages increased; so did savings.

All these happened because the Americans fought an economic war with full force after the world war.

It is no exaggeration to say that America won the war abroad and peace at home at the same time. No doubt the historical conditions of America’s economic surge during World War II were because individuals created jobs, employed people who had no jobs anymore.

Historians, economists, and politicians have long wondered why this remarkable social and economic mobilization of latent human and physical resources required a war. The answer, I think, is partly ideological.

The economic war was like a wave coming over that conservative coalition; the old ideological constraints collapsed and private organizations, government outlays powered a recovery.

Trump’s administration also took on this lead, waging economic war with countries like China despite all the money they have, they still do not want to take chances.

If Americans with all the powers they have are fighting Economic war, Africans must also join the fight to sustain our economy because economic war does not only create jobs but strengthens our economic pillars.

Lambert urges that every economic move made in Africa must be towards creating jobs for the unemployed.

It is also believed that every Continent in the World, apart from Africa, has engaged and continues to engage in economic wars to ensure that their citizens and economies are on a positive and progressive position.

To win the Economic war, to sustain our economy, grow the economy, to make sure excess money does not leave Africa, the Black Wall Street is calling on Africans to join the Switch Campaign using its platform called the “redirect mall”.

The Switch campaign enables Africans to sell and buy African products instead of importing. This is to save the continent from losing over $203 billion on capital flights annually.

The Redirect Mall is an online Mall dedicated to fighting the Economic War. It is a place where Africans can buy African products in bulk.

The Redirect Mall is to make sure Africans have easy access to goods produced by manufacturing companies in the continent.

With the switch Campaign through redirect mall, Africans can trap the resources and invest in African corporations to create more jobs for the people.

And do not forget that the Economic War is targeted at creating over six million jobs for Africans.

You can join the economic war by buying made in African products available on redirectmall.com as well as follow the show on Mondays and Thursdays 3pm EAT on Facebook live and charleslambertcorridor.com

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story: