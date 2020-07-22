Big brother Naija is good: Traveling abroad is better

Kindly Share This Story:

Big Brother Naija Season 5 also known as Big Brother Naija: Lockdown premiered on 19 July 2020 and the winner is expected to walk away with ₦85 million grand prize.

Adodo Eddy Osaman, a Training Specialist in Canada and voice on recent global issues, has this to say about the show and encourages Nigerian youths with traveling ambitions not to be distracted from their goals:

“With the beginning of BBN Season 5, a lot of Nigerian youths (including adults) have shifted focus already. Just 3days into the show, we can see fans already pitching tents with various housemates and they have started firing slurs at those in other camps. While this creates lots of enthusiasm, if not properly tamed, it can quickly degenerate into an obsession. To me, this might be another 3months of unproductively in many young people.

We shouldn’t forget that though the pandemic is still on, there are lots of travel opportunities still out there for the taking. Let’s not be deceived into thinking that because our airports are closed, it means all travel opportunities are closed. That’s not true.

CANADA: For those who do not know, the Canadian Govt on July 14 rolled out more measures aimed at making it easier for international students who gained admission to Canadian universities to take online courses from their home countries, while COVID-19 restrictions remain in place. The government says it will be allowing students to count the time spent studying online while abroad towards their eligibility for a post-graduation Canadian work permit if at least 50% of their post-secondary program is completed in Canada.

This means that all international students who got admission to study in Canada can begin studying online from their home countries. Once the borders are open, they can then travel to Canada. And the time spent studying from home will also count towards their post-graduate work permits once they graduate.

While a lot of people see this as a hindrance, I see this as a golden opportunity. We all know how hard a Canadian visa can be with high denial rates for Nigerians. Now if you’re already studying from Nigeria for a semester and have paid your fees already, do you think any embassy will be able to deny you a visa when it’s time to travel? Think about it.

These changes will give students more certainty about their ability to enter Canada once travel and health restrictions are eased in Canada and their own home countries. International students will be eligible to work in Canada after graduation, even if they need to begin their studies online from overseas this coming September”.

This is just one of the many travel opportunities to take hold of even during the pandemic. Don’t get too distracted.

