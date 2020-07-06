Benue University’s Deputy Vice Chancellor dies of COVID-19

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Duru – Makurdi

The Vice Chairman of the Benue State Action Committee on COVID-19, and Deputy Vice Chancellor Administration of the Benue State University, BSU, Makurdi Prof. Godwin Achinge has reportedly died of COVID-19 complications.

Though family sources have not confirmed the death of Professor Achinge, Vanguard gathered that he died Sunday afternoon in Jos the Plateau state capital where he had gone to seek medical attention.

A member of the Action committee who spoke on the condition of anonymity confirmed the death of Prof. Achinge to newsmen.

“We lost our Vice Chairman, Prof. Achinge to the virus this afternoon in Jos, but we are still waiting for the family to be briefed on the development,” he said.

When contacted, the state Commissioner for Information and member of the committee, Mrs. Ngunan Addingi said she was yet to confirm the death from the chairman of the committee and Deputy Governor of the state, Mr. Benson Abounu.

Vanguard recalls that Governor Samuel Ortom had Saturday in his routine briefing and update on the virus disclosed that the deceased had tested positive for the virus alongside 36 others.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: