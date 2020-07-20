Bello satisfied with Ondo primaries’ process; it’s skewed, Kekemeke reacts 

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dayo Johnson

The Chairman of All Progressives Congress, APC, Governorship Primary Election in Ondo State, Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, on Monday, said the committee was satisfied with the electoral process.

Alhaji Bello alongside other committee members inspected the materials and expressed satisfaction with the process.

He assured all aspirants that a level playing ground has been provided for them to prove their popularity in the contest.

Those, who participated in the primary are Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, Olusola Oke, Olayide Adelami, Isaac Kekemeke, Jumoke Anifowose, Sola Iji, Awodeyi Akinsehinwa and Bukola Adetula.

However, reacting to the Ondo APC primaries, one of them, Kekemeke, said the process was skewed to produce a predetermined result.

He has lost confidence in the process that led to the indirect primary, alleging that the Governor Bello-led committee was not fair to many of the governorship aspirants.

Kekemeke said: “For me, this process is unfair. It is aimed at producing a predetermined result.

“I have lost confidence in the process. It is not about who wins or loses, all I am saying is that those who lose must lose fairly and those who win must win fairly.

“A party must not subvert. It’s a process and it must not treat its members as if they needed the party to survive much more than the party needs members to survive.

“The party must learn to be fair. A level playing field has not been provided. It doesn’t matter even if I win. This is not the fair thing to do.

“You do not conduct an election where you have collected money from the people and have screened them, but you fail to let them know how and where the election is taking place.

“You only called them to a meeting at 11p.m., and speak to them as if you were speaking to boys.

“I am happy that we told Governor Yahaya Bello and his team that we are not boys and we deserve some respect as leaders of this party.”

