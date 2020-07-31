Bayern CEO concedes Thiago has set sights away from Bavarian club

Kindly Share This Story:

Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has admitted Thiago Alcantara has expressed a desire to ‘try something new’ this summer, further fuelling speculation that the midfielder could join Liverpool in the weeks ahead.

Thiago has been linked with the Reds persistently over the past month or so, with reports in Germany adamant that only finances have so far scuppered a move that both the player and the Anfield giants are keen to happen.

There have been a few inconsistencies in reporting on the situation, but one fairly constant factor has been the midfielder’s reluctance to pen an extension to his contract which expires in 2021.

Rummenigge, speaking to Sky in Germany, confirmed sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has been unable to talk him round, and that the player has expressed a desire to take on a fresh challenge.

“The talks Hasan had with him have always been very productive. And at some point it actually seemed that it was done [a new contract at Bayern],” said Rummenigge, who tends to talk straight when it comes to transfers.

“But then Thiago informed Hasan that he would like to do something new. We have to accept that.

“We have a contract with Thiago that is still valid for one year and if he reaches an agreement with any club then that club should pay a transfer fee of a certain amount.

“I do not want to make any public comment about the fee that we have in mind. As I have already said, we’ll not have a summer sale at Bayern. There will always have to be a certain amount that will make us sell a player.”

It’s been reported that Bayern will seek a fee in the region of €30m if they are to sign off on a departure this summer.

It’s worth noting that for all the noise linking Thiago with an exit from Bayern, the past couple of weeks have been quiet in terms of implicating Liverpool directly. While most headlines involving the Spain international name-drop the Reds, the latest which actually involved Liverpool came from Bild in mid-July, who claimed that Jurgen Klopp has asked the club to sign him.

Logically, the move doesn’t make the most sense, given that it flies in the face of the transfer policy that has established the Reds as one of the best in the world over the past two seasons, but only time will tell if there is smoke without fire.

90min

Vanguard

