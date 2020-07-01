Bayelsa records 2 COVID-19 related deaths, 7 infections

Kindly Share This Story:

Bayelsa has recorded two additional COVID-19 related deaths and seven new infections as announced by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Dr Jones Stowe, Director of Public Health and member of state COVID-19 Task Force who gave the update in a statement on Wednesday in Yenagoa, said the new deaths brought the total number of deaths in the state to 14.

Stowe said that the total COVID-19 infections in the state has risen to 205 with the new cases.

“The state recorded seven new confirmed cases and two new deaths on Tuesday.

“The total confirmed cases are now 205, active cases 91 and total discharged stood at 100.

“We call on the general public to please, adhere strictly to the recommended public health advisories to reduce the transmission of COVID- 19.

“Maintain regular washing of hand, use your facemask, avoid hand shake and crowd; stay safe, MaskUpBayelsa,” he said.

