Bayelsa Guber: Dickson congratulates Diri, Ewhrudjakpo over supreme court verdict

…hails judiciary for courage, and promotion of democracy in Nigeria

The immediate past Governor of Bayelsa State, Chief Henry Seriake Dickson, has congratulated his successor, Senator Douye Diri, his deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, over the verdict of the Supreme Court which affirmed him as the duly nominated candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for the November 16, 2019 Governorship election in Bayelsa State.

The former Governor said said in a statement by his Media Advisor, Mr. Fidelis Soriwei, on Tuesday that with the bold verdict of the Supreme Court on the pre-election matter, the Governor could now focus attention on the effective execution of the mandate given to him by the Bayelsa people without distraction.

Chief Dickson commended the five-man panel of the Supreme Court led by Justice Olabode Rhodes-Vivour for being firm and courageous in defence òf the truth, justice, and democratic governance in country.

He said that the Supreme Court and the respected justices have proved beyond doubt that the apex court remains the reliable hallowed temple of justice.

The former Governor also congratulated the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party at the National and state levels and the teeming supporters for their prayers and support.

He said that the verdict at the Supreme Court was a victory for democracy, Bayelsa State and indeed the Ijaw Nation.

He called on Chief Timi Alaibe, who he described as a a brother, friend and respected leader in Bayelsa and the Ijaw nation, to join him and other leaders to galvanize support for Governor Diri to enable him to achieve his prosperity agenda for Bayelsa without any further distractions.

Chief Dickson said that powers comes only from God and Diri’s emergence and the support he received from him could only be traceable to God who is the source of political power and leadership.

He thanked the good people of Bayelsa for retaining their faith in the PDP and urged them to give the requisite support to the Diri Administration.

He said that Bayelsa remains a PDP controlled state and would continue to remain do as shown by the existing unity within the party.

He said that while it is normal to have disputes in politics, such disagreements should be resolved without bloodshed or violence in consonance with civilized practice.

The former Governor said that political disputes should come to an end after elections and urged all leaders of Bayelsa to leave distractive politics and join the miracle Governor.

He said, “Having being in the forefront of the politics of the state for over two decades and occupied sensitive positions including being the first two term governor and also being the one God used to midwife Bayelsa’s first ever transition, to select the Governor and his deputy, this historical verdict is a again a personal vindication and a another show of God’s boundless mercy and grace for me as imperfect as I am. My role from henceforth is to guide and provide advice when that advice is needed”

“I thank the leaders of the PDP and the delegates whose votes are now being vindicated today. I thank the national leadership of the party for their support. I join Governor Diri in saying there are no victors or losers. I thank the Supreme Court and their Lordships.”

VANGUARD

