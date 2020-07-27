Defection: Bauchi PDP chieftain tells NASS leadership to declare Dogara’s seat vacant

Kindly Share This Story:

By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

A Chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Bibi Dogo has urged the leadership of the House of Representatives to declare former Speaker, Yakubu Dogara’s seat vacant following his defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He alleged that the Bogoro/Dass/Tafawa Balewa representative crossed to APC ‘without any cogent reason’.

Dogo stated this in a statement he issued Monday in Bauchi where he alluded that the defection of Dogara was ‘political indiscipline’, claiming that the people of his constituency who elected him under the platform of PDP are not happy with the defection.

“There is no convincing reason why he defected to APC. He didn’t even consult his people before his defection. I hereby call on the Reps leadership to quickly declare Dogara’s seat vacant to enable his constituents to elect a capable replacement,” he said.

He added that people of his constituency would set a machinery in motion for Dogara’s recall and that the process would soon commence in earnest because people will not condone ‘political indiscipline’.

Dogo expressed disbelief that the reasons given by Dogara in the letter sent to his ward chairman were real.

“They are nothing but flimsy excuses because the alleged mismanaged money is 3.6 billion naira and not 4.6 billion naira. Furthermore, the contract was awarded for the purchase of vehicles which Dogara is a beneficiary of, and it was Covid-19 that delayed the local government elections. Presently, a date has been fixed by the Bauchi State Independent Electoral Commission which will be conducted in October. And do I need to mention that everybody knows that the governor who comes from a royal family has great respect for our traditional institution?

“His jumping from party to party smacks off political indiscipline. Unfortunately, he lacks the political discipline to still be trusted with any public office. How can you trust a man whose only political antecedent is jumping from one party to another?” he queried.

