Bauchi Govt. slashes RoW Charges for telecoms to N145

Bauchi Government has approved the reduction of Right of Way (RoW), charges for telecommunication companies in the state from N4,500 to N145 per linear meter.

This is contained in a statement signed by Adama Ibrahim, Information Officer, State Ministry of Lands, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Bauchi.

The statement said that the reduction was in tandem with the approval made by the National Economic Council and the governors’ forum.

It said that the gesture would create a user-friendly environment for information sharing that would aid social and economic development.

“It is also part of ongoing reforms to ease business transactions to woe national and international investors into the state,” it said.

The statement noted that with the development, the state would achieve full broadband by 2021 that would accelerate the deployment of affordable and reliable modern high-speed connectivity.

“It will attract new businesses, create jobs, improve access to quality of health care and digital education as well as the internally generated revenue.

“It will equally spur the telecommunication companies to further invest in broadband infrastructure to trigger ancillary on-line services, especially in the field of education,” it said.

It hinted that the state government also approved waivers to defaulters of ground rents within the period of COVID-19 pandemic effective from Jan. 1.

The statement explained that the government extended the waiver to payers of Deed Registration Fees after the expiration of grant to cushion the negative impact of the pandemic.

