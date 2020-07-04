Bauchi governor suspends Emir of Misau over crisis

Kindly Share This Story:

…warns traditional rulers to steer clear from investigation panel

By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed has suspended the Emir of Misau, Alhaji Ahmad Suleiman, and other traditional rulers in Misau local government following a communal clash between herders and farmers that claimed over 9 lives and left many injured in Zardawa village.

The suspension was announced by the governor on Friday at the Council Chambers of the Government House Bauchi during the inauguration of a 13-man administrative panel of investigation.

Governor Mohammed who, earlier in the week suspended the caretaker chairman and secretary of Misau council, declared that information at the disposal of government implicated the traditional institution in the area for negligence which led to the needless clash.

He ordered the suspended traditional rulers to remain in the local government, saying that they are not allowed to go anywhere and must subject themselves to the committee.

Inaugurating the 13-man, headed by Air Commodore Tijjanni Baba Gamawa (rtd.), the governor warned that anyone found wanting will be dealt with in accordance with the law.

“By the powers conferred on me in the 25 laws of Northern Nigeria 1963, applicable to Bauchi state and section 33 of the law of Bauchi state 1991, I have decided to set up the administrative committee of inquiry to look into the cause of the crisis and suggest possible solutions.

“I am deeply convinced that with the caliber of persons in this committee, especially its members, the committee will investigate the root cause of these unfortunate happenings Zardawa and of course other areas that I mentioned in Chiroma district where this is likely to happen again due to injustice, inequality and flagrant abuse of land laws.

“I want to assure the good people of Bauchi state that any person or group of persons found to be directly or indirectly involved in causing this clash will be dealt with according to the laws of the land because there are no sacred cows in my government,” he said.

Responding, the Chairman of the committee, Air Commodore Tijjani Baba Gamawa, said that the committee will do its assignment with diligence and without fear or favour.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: