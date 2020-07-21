Kindly Share This Story:

By Evelyn Usman

A MOPOL officer was shot dead by a robbery gang and another injured, during an attack on a bullion van in Ogombo area of Lekki, Lagos State.

At the end of the operation, the four-man robbery gang drove off in the bullion van containing about N46 million, property of a new generation bank.

An eyewitness narrated these to Vanguard.

The policemen were said to be escorting the bullion van, when the armed men, who drove in a Toyota Camry saloon car, intercepted them.

The robbers caught the convoy unawares and starting shooting at them.

One of the policemen died on the spot, while another and driver of the bullion van were reportedly rushed to the hospital.

However, contacted, Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Elkana Bala, said the command did not receive such information, on Monday.

Similarly, Head, Corporate Communication of the concerned bank claimed that the bank was not aware of such an incident.

