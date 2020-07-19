Bandits Kill 3 officers, 15 Soldiers in Buhari’s home state

Kindly Share This Story:

By: Kingsley Omonobi

There are indications that at least, 18 military personnel comprising 3 officers and 15 soldiers deployed for Operation Sahel Sanity to fight bandits in Katsina state were killed in an ambush by a group of armed bandits on Saturday

Many other soldiers were said to have sustained injuries during the ambush and have been evacuated to the hospital.

Sources told Vanguard that troops of the Special Army Super Camp 4, who were an advance team to Shimfida in Jibia LGA were advancing at about 6 pm when the bandits who had taken positions in the hills and high ground in the forest area opened fire on them killing one Major, a Captain and a Lieutenant and 15 soldiers.

However, the Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brigadier General Bernard Onyeuko while speaking on operation Sahel Sanity on Sunday, stated that one officer and two soldiers were killed while troops killed 17 bandits during a raid on the notorious Dangote bandits camp in Katsina.

